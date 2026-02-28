Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 100,700 Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stratasys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stratasys, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company’s product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

