Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,187,000 after buying an additional 7,625,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 223.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,466,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,568,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,078 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,310,000.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 77,926 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $846,276.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,129,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,269,432.52. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $282,073.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 271,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,652. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 218,798 shares of company stock worth $2,710,962 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $185.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure‐based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

