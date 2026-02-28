Primecap Management Co. CA Has $11.15 Million Stake in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in NMI were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,249,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 115,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,909,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 3.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,119,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 758,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 73,695 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $2,179,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,462,737.93. This represents a 11.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,059.37. This represents a 29.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,886 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 55.05%.The business had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on NMI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

Featured Stories

