Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. $WOLF

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042,479 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth about $34,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 709.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 99,740 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.75.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $886.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.79.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($5.37). The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc (NYSE: WOLF) is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company’s product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.

Featured Articles

