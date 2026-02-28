PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.96, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $333.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%.

Record ERC of $8.6 billion and record cash collections of $2.1 billion in 2025 helped drive adjusted EBITDA to $1.3 billion (up 16%), indicating improving operating leverage.

and record cash collections of $2.1 billion in 2025 helped drive adjusted EBITDA to $1.3 billion (up 16%), indicating improving operating leverage. Management is deliberately investing in the U.S. legal channel and digital/AI initiatives — including ~$125 million of legal investments in 2025 — which materially increased legal collections and digital receipts and are expected to lift long‑term cash generation.

The balance sheet strengthened with net leverage down to 2.7x, $3.2 billion of committed capital (about $1.1 billion available) and $20 million of share repurchases, supporting continued de‑leveraging and opportunistic buybacks.

A $413 million non‑cash goodwill impairment produced a GAAP net loss of $305 million for the year and the company warns of quarter‑to‑quarter earnings variability despite positive adjusted results, signaling ongoing headline volatility for investors.

PRA Group stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $614.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.29. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in PRA Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat estimates — EPS $1.46 vs. consensus ~$0.50 and revenue $333.4M vs. ~$288.9M; cash collections rose ~13.6% and portfolio income improved, giving near‑term earnings and cashflow credibility.

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record cash collections and a strategic push on IT (automation/analytics) and selective buying that could boost margin and future collections conversion if execution holds.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary views the quarter as a constructive step but emphasizes this is an early stage of recovery; slide deck and call materials provide more detail for modeling assumptions.

Negative Sentiment: PRAA still lags peer Encore Capital on portfolio yields and collections efficiency — analysts warn sustained stock upside requires improved acquisition execution, better collections yields and margin recovery.

Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~61.6% in February (to ~1.27M shares, ~3.3% of float), a potential source of selling pressure or volatility if execution doubts persist.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAA. Zacks Research cut PRA Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of PRA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

PRA Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company focused on the acquisition and management of nonperforming loans. Founded in 1996 as Portfolio Recovery Associates, the company purchases defaulted consumer and commercial receivables at discounted rates from financial institutions, utilities and other creditors. By combining rigorous analytics with a consumer-centric ethos, PRA Group seeks to maximize recoveries while maintaining respectful and compliant interactions with debtors.

The company’s core activities include first-party and third-party collections across a range of asset classes such as credit cards, auto loans and utility receivables.

