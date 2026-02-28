PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.96, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $333.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%.
Here are the key takeaways from PRA Group’s conference call:
- Record ERC of $8.6 billion and record cash collections of $2.1 billion in 2025 helped drive adjusted EBITDA to $1.3 billion (up 16%), indicating improving operating leverage.
- Management is deliberately investing in the U.S. legal channel and digital/AI initiatives — including ~$125 million of legal investments in 2025 — which materially increased legal collections and digital receipts and are expected to lift long‑term cash generation.
- The balance sheet strengthened with net leverage down to 2.7x, $3.2 billion of committed capital (about $1.1 billion available) and $20 million of share repurchases, supporting continued de‑leveraging and opportunistic buybacks.
- A $413 million non‑cash goodwill impairment produced a GAAP net loss of $305 million for the year and the company warns of quarter‑to‑quarter earnings variability despite positive adjusted results, signaling ongoing headline volatility for investors.
PRA Group stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $614.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.29. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $22.01.
Here are the key news stories impacting PRA Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat estimates — EPS $1.46 vs. consensus ~$0.50 and revenue $333.4M vs. ~$288.9M; cash collections rose ~13.6% and portfolio income improved, giving near‑term earnings and cashflow credibility. PRA Group Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Portfolio Income
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record cash collections and a strategic push on IT (automation/analytics) and selective buying that could boost margin and future collections conversion if execution holds. PRA Group Inc (PRAA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary views the quarter as a constructive step but emphasizes this is an early stage of recovery; slide deck and call materials provide more detail for modeling assumptions. MarketBeat Q4 materials and call
- Negative Sentiment: PRAA still lags peer Encore Capital on portfolio yields and collections efficiency — analysts warn sustained stock upside requires improved acquisition execution, better collections yields and margin recovery. PRA Group: A Better Quarter Is Welcome, But A Lot Of Work Remains
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~61.6% in February (to ~1.27M shares, ~3.3% of float), a potential source of selling pressure or volatility if execution doubts persist. (Short-interest data reflected mid‑Feb positions.)
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAA. Zacks Research cut PRA Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of PRA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
PRA Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company focused on the acquisition and management of nonperforming loans. Founded in 1996 as Portfolio Recovery Associates, the company purchases defaulted consumer and commercial receivables at discounted rates from financial institutions, utilities and other creditors. By combining rigorous analytics with a consumer-centric ethos, PRA Group seeks to maximize recoveries while maintaining respectful and compliant interactions with debtors.
The company’s core activities include first-party and third-party collections across a range of asset classes such as credit cards, auto loans and utility receivables.
