Power Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Power Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $434,220,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,365.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,809,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,309 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,454,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 566.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,247,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 1,059,872 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

