Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.89% of Plexus worth $34,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plexus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 12.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,617,000 after acquiring an additional 87,551 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Plexus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Plexus by 37.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 242,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS opened at $194.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.81. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $211.84.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,321 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.12, for a total transaction of $466,799.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,508.32. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,921,557.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,732.60. The trade was a 42.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 47,495 shares of company stock worth $9,620,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price objective on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

