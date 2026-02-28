Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Makes New $537,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,008 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,936,000 after buying an additional 2,169,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $631.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $844.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $633.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

