Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $21.95 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.6% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,237,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,811,000 after buying an additional 447,872 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,589,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,887,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,754,000 after buying an additional 255,616 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,586,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,948,000 after buying an additional 1,036,112 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,078,000 after acquiring an additional 788,994 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $37.75 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

