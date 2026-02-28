Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Grows Stock Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF $PTRB

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,955 shares during the period. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned 0.57% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTRB. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 557,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,491 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 428,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 67,906 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 455,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 245,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PTRB opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $42.78.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

