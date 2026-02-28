Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Stake Reduced by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 164,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 145.4% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 969,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,269,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:PM opened at $186.55 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.