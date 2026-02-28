Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 958,379 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the January 29th total of 537,079 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 33,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.9 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Perseus Mining stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS: PMNXF) is an Australian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold resources in West Africa. Headquartered in West Perth, Western Australia, the company focuses on advancing its portfolio of operating mines and exploration projects through sustainable mining practices and targeted expansion strategies.

The company’s principal operating assets include the Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana and the Sissingue and Yaouré Gold Mines in Côte d’Ivoire.

