Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,389 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the January 29th total of 23,741 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.9%
PVL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 155,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,883. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.20. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.
Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 257.14%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permianville Royalty Trust is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Organized as a statutory royalty trust, it provides investors with exposure to production revenues from established hydrocarbon reservoirs without engaging directly in exploration or development activities.
The trust’s assets consist of net profits interests in wells that produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.
