Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,389 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the January 29th total of 23,741 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.9%

PVL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 155,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,883. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.20. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 326.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40,428 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 950,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Organized as a statutory royalty trust, it provides investors with exposure to production revenues from established hydrocarbon reservoirs without engaging directly in exploration or development activities.

The trust’s assets consist of net profits interests in wells that produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.