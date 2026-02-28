Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Announces Earnings Results

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.05 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Perimeter Solutions’ conference call:

Structural earnings expansion: 2025 adjusted EBITDA rose 18% to $331.7 million and adjusted EPS increased ~21%, which management attributes to sustained application of its operational value drivers.

2025 adjusted EBITDA rose 18% to $331.7 million and adjusted EPS increased ~21%, which management attributes to sustained application of its operational value drivers. Contract mix shift in Fire Safety: Retardant contracts have moved from volume‑based to more fixed and recurring structures and growing international and non‑retardant businesses, reducing sensitivity to fire‑season volatility and improving revenue predictability.

Retardant contracts have moved from volume‑based to more fixed and recurring structures and growing international and non‑retardant businesses, reducing sensitivity to fire‑season volatility and improving revenue predictability. Sauget P2S5 operational and safety issues: Recurring downtime and safety incidents at the Flexsys‑operated Sauget plant have hurt production and results, and Perimeter is in litigation after One Rock blocked its contractual right to assume operations, creating ongoing volatility in the P2S5 business.

Recurring downtime and safety incidents at the Flexsys‑operated Sauget plant have hurt production and results, and Perimeter is in litigation after One Rock blocked its contractual right to assume operations, creating ongoing volatility in the P2S5 business. Accelerated M&A strategy: Perimeter is deploying capital into IMS product‑line tuck‑ins and closed the MMT acquisition (pro forma ~ $140M revenue, $50M adj. EBITDA), expected to drive growth but funded in part with $550M of new notes and higher interest expense.

Perimeter is deploying capital into IMS product‑line tuck‑ins and closed the MMT acquisition (pro forma ~ $140M revenue, $50M adj. EBITDA), expected to drive growth but funded in part with $550M of new notes and higher interest expense. Liquidity and capital discipline: The company ended the year with $325.9M cash, an undrawn $200M revolver, no maintenance covenants on its debt facility, and says it will target ≥15% IRRs on capital deployment, leaving capacity for further value‑creating M&A.

NYSE:PRM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,483. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.96. Perimeter Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sable sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $2,847,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 45.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 219.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. (NYSE: PRM) is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company's core product portfolio spans several key segments.

