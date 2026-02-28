Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

