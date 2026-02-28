PB Investment Partners L.P. Has $15.77 Million Position in BlackRock $BLK

PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 10.7% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,201,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,062.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,094.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,103.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.

In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,724.98. This trade represents a 71.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total value of $58,920,245.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,971,514.62. This represents a 51.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 112,577 shares of company stock valued at $125,311,821 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

