Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 83.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $32,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $123.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.89 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

