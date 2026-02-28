Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 16th

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 25.0% increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 235.3%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.2%

PTEN opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 368,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $2,161,650.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,090. This represents a 64.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 360.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 127.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

