Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$108.71 million for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

PSI opened at C$12.35 on Friday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.43 and a twelve month high of C$13.69. The firm has a market cap of C$962.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.17.

Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company’s primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office. Other product offerings include wellbore detection solutions, wellsite communications and bandwidth, wellbore gas analyzers, and software for data management.

