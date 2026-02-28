Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$108.71 million for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 24.64%.
Pason Systems Price Performance
PSI opened at C$12.35 on Friday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.43 and a twelve month high of C$13.69. The firm has a market cap of C$962.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.04.
Pason Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company’s primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office. Other product offerings include wellbore detection solutions, wellsite communications and bandwidth, wellbore gas analyzers, and software for data management.
