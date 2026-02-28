Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment trust reported GBX 2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pantheon International had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 42.61%.

Here are the key takeaways from Pantheon International’s conference call:

PIN’s NAV rose 4.9% in the six months to 30 Nov 2025, driven by modest valuation gains and investment income (+2.8%), favorable USD currency moves (+2.2%) and partly offset by expenses and taxes.

PIN’s in the six months to 30 Nov 2025, driven by modest valuation gains and investment income (+2.8%), favorable USD currency moves (+2.2%) and partly offset by expenses and taxes. The share price outperformed, increasing 26.7% over the period and the discount to NAV narrowed materially from 40% to 28% by end-November.

The share price outperformed, increasing over the period and the discount to NAV narrowed materially from 40% to 28% by end-November. PIN deployed capital to enhance shareholder value, buying back GBP 42.8m of shares (adding ~1% to NAV), committing GBP 92.6m to seven new investments, and agreeing a simplified, reduced management fee with Pantheon effective 1 June 2026.

PIN deployed capital to enhance shareholder value, buying back GBP 42.8m of shares (adding ~1% to NAV), committing GBP 92.6m to seven new investments, and agreeing a simplified, reduced management fee with Pantheon effective 1 June 2026. Balance sheet and financing were strengthened: the GBP 400m revolving credit facility was refinanced and extended to Oct 2029 on improved terms, PIN had net debt of 9.3% and comfortable liquidity metrics (4.4x financing cover; 87% undrawn coverage).

Balance sheet and financing were strengthened: the GBP 400m revolving credit facility was refinanced and extended to Oct 2029 on improved terms, PIN had net debt of 9.3% and comfortable liquidity metrics (4.4x financing cover; 87% undrawn coverage). Portfolio and market signals improved—distribution rate rose from 12% to 15%, net portfolio cash flow was GBP 83.1m (vs GBP 45m prior period), and management sees early signs of a recovery in private equity deal flow, especially benefitting PIN’s small/mid‑market focus.

Shares of LON:PIN opened at GBX 355 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Pantheon International has a 12-month low of GBX 262 and a 12-month high of GBX 390. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 374.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 358.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Pantheon International Plc (PIN) is an investment trust that provides investors with differentiated access to a global, diversified portfolio of private equity-backed companies through a flexible and active investment approach. Through its commitments to some of the world’s best private equity managers that might otherwise be inaccessible to individual investors, PIN makes the private, public.

Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIN is a company of scale and one of the longest established private equity funds on the London Stock Exchange.

