Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens raised Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.72.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,616.11. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $202,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 49.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 47.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

