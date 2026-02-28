Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $204.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $183.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.4%

Oshkosh stock opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 471.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

