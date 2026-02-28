Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 98,814 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the January 29th total of 179,753 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 686.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 686.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Orlen to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Orlen Price Performance

Orlen Company Profile

OTCMKTS PSKOF opened at C$31.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.14. Orlen has a 1-year low of C$15.75 and a 1-year high of C$31.74.

Orlen (OTCMKTS:PSKOF), formally known as PKN Orlen, is a leading integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Płock, Poland. The company’s core operations span refining, petrochemical production and the distribution of fuels and energy products. Through its extensive refining network, Orlen processes crude oil into a range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and lubricants, supplying both domestic and international markets.

In addition to refining, Orlen maintains a robust retail segment operating thousands of service stations under its Orlen and Star brands across Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Germany.

