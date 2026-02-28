OpenLedger (OPEN) Price Hits $0.14

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. OpenLedger has a market cap of $30.56 million and $9.24 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenLedger has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OpenLedger

OpenLedger launched on September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. OpenLedger’s official message board is www.openledger.xyz/blog. OpenLedger’s official website is www.openledger.xyz. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq.

Buying and Selling OpenLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.15023297 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $10,285,395.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

