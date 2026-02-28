One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2026

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,461,898 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the January 29th total of 2,428,852 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,738,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,738,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

One Stop Systems Trading Down 9.5%

NASDAQ OSS opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $202.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. iA Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSS

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company’s solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company’s product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.