One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,461,898 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the January 29th total of 2,428,852 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,738,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

One Stop Systems Trading Down 9.5%

NASDAQ OSS opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $202.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. iA Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company’s solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company’s product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

