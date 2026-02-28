Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Short Interest Up 79.5% in February

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,922 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the January 29th total of 1,628 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 212,625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Olympus Price Performance

OLYMY opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. Olympus has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympus Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer specializing in precision technology for the medical, scientific and industrial markets. Established in 1919, the company has built an international reputation for optical and digital imaging solutions that encompass endoscopic systems, microscopes, cameras and related accessories. Olympus leverages its expertise in optics, mechanics and electronics to develop instruments designed to advance diagnostics and scientific discovery.

In the healthcare sector, Olympus is best known for its endoscopy products and therapeutic solutions that support minimally invasive procedures in gastroenterology, pulmonology and urology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.