NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Loop Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

