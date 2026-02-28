NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

