NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.9% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

