NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 498.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.86. The company has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.96% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.