Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NCDL stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 565,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 31.57%.The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCDL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 33.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36/share (ex-div March 31, payable Apr 28), implying a ~10.8% yield — supports income-focused investor demand. Dividend Announcement

Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36/share (ex-div March 31, payable Apr 28), implying a ~10.8% yield — supports income-focused investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Company/press releases and some coverage report net investment income/EPS of $0.44 for Q4, modestly beating consensus and highlighting ongoing income generation and a reported ROE (~11%). Q4 Beat Coverage

Company/press releases and some coverage report net investment income/EPS of $0.44 for Q4, modestly beating consensus and highlighting ongoing income generation and a reported ROE (~11%). Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call with a published transcript and presentation; these provide details on portfolio performance, NAV dynamics and outlook — useful for assessing credit quality and distribution sustainability. Earnings Highlights Call Transcript

Management hosted an earnings call with a published transcript and presentation; these provide details on portfolio performance, NAV dynamics and outlook — useful for assessing credit quality and distribution sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target from $16 to $15 and set a “market perform” rating — a downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and short-term flow. Analyst Note

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target from $16 to $15 and set a “market perform” rating — a downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and short-term flow. Negative Sentiment: Some market reports show mixed/contradictory Q4 metrics (one source reported EPS of $0.32 and revenue well below expectations at ~$26.4M versus ~$49.6M), raising questions on reporting differences and near-term earnings clarity. That uncertainty likely contributed to the sell-off. Earnings/Metrics Report

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of direct lending instruments. Established in early 2022, NCDL focuses on privately negotiated debt investments in middle-market companies, primarily within the United States. The fund offers investors access to a segment of the credit markets that has historically been less correlated with public debt markets, aiming to capture yield premiums associated with private lending.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, unitranche financings and selectively structured mezzanine debt.

