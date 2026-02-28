Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stock Position Trimmed by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,657,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,000 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for about 18.0% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NU worth $74,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. State Street Corp grew its position in NU by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,238,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,037 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 74,478,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,935,000 after purchasing an additional 659,526 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 54,504,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,569,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NU by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,745,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,389,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings raised NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / FY2025 results: Nu reported $4.857B in Q4 revenue (up ~62.5% YoY) and net income of $894.8M (up 50% YoY), alongside an EPS beat ($0.19 vs. $0.18 consensus), underlining strong top- and bottom-line momentum. Read More.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

