NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Director Sells $28,806.03 in Stock

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lewis sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $28,806.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,375.23. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NPK International Stock Performance

NYSE:NPKI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.29. NPK International Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. NPK International had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NPKI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered NPK International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Institutional Trading of NPK International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth about $51,903,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,341,000. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,103,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NPK International during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International, Inc (NYSE: NPKI) is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

Featured Stories

