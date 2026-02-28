Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $394.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northwest Natural Gas updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.

Record adjusted EPS of $2.93 in 2025 (top of guidance) and 2026 EPS guidance of $2.95–$3.15; company reaffirms long‑term EPS growth target of 4%–6% (expected to rise to 5%–7% upon MX3 notice to proceed).

Announced the MX3 gas storage expansion at Mist (4–5 BCF, ~ $300M capex) with FERC approval and signed 25‑year customer contracts (fixed 12.5% ROE, 50% equity); in service target end of 2029 and expected to be earnings‑accretive once notice to proceed (target by end of 2027). SiEnergy (Texas) delivered 18% organic customer growth in 2025, contributed ~11% of consolidated adj EPS, and now has ~250,000‑meter backlog (≈30% increase); company expects 15%–20% annual customer growth through 2030 and may pursue a Texas rate case.

Company plans $2.6B–$2.9B of CapEx through 2030 (2026 capex $500M–$550M) and intends to fund primarily via operating cash, ~ $150M incremental long‑term debt in 2026, and $40M–$50M of ATM equity while maintaining investment‑grade ratings and ~$590M liquidity at year‑end 2025. Northwest Natural Water outperformed expectations, contributing $0.35/share (≈12% of adj EPS) in 2025, completed seven rate cases, and targets 2%–3% organic customer growth through 2030 with continued rate filings, greenfield opportunities, and a healthy acquisition pipeline.

Shares of NWN opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. Northwest Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.8%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $239,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural Gas from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN), commonly known as NW Natural, is a publicly traded energy utility primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company operates an extensive pipeline network spanning thousands of miles across Oregon and southwest Washington. Its core business activities include gas procurement, system operation and maintenance, safety inspections and customer service support.

Dating back to the mid-19th century, Northwest Natural traces its origins to the Portland Gas Light Company, which first illuminated Portland streets with manufactured gas in 1859.

