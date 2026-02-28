Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.23 and traded as low as GBX 52. Northern 2 VCT shares last traded at GBX 52, with a volume of 9,895 shares traded.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a market cap of £132.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.90.

Northern 2 VCT Company Profile

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund prefers to invest in unquoted and AIM-quoted companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in all sectors, manufacturing and service businesses except real estate.

