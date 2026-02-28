Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $505,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,162,000 after buying an additional 4,015,099 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,652,000 after buying an additional 3,066,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 119.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,310,000 after buying an additional 1,454,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $156.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

