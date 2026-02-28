Ninepoint Partners LP Raises Stake in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Viper Energy makes up about 0.8% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Viper Energy worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 48.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 503.3% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Price Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. Viper Energy Inc. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -202.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.51 million. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently -573.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNOM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNOM

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.