Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,720,000. Transocean accounts for about 2.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.54% of Transocean as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,519,248 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $294,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 9.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,449,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after buying an additional 2,101,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,095,187 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,873,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 88.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 5,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,273,454 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,173,000 after buying an additional 436,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 212,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,082.56. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $293,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,910. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $863,432. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 73.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

