Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $528,000 in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AbbVie by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 33.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

