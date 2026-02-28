Ninepoint Partners LP Buys 59,879 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 0.8% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 64.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SU stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.99%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.15 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

