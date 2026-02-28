NikolAI (NIKO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $477.77 Thousand

NikolAI (NIKO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One NikolAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NikolAI has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. NikolAI has a total market cap of $477.77 thousand and approximately $11.50 thousand worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NikolAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.71 or 1.00054903 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,828.71 or 0.99756828 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NikolAI Token Profile

NikolAI’s genesis date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin. NikolAI’s official website is nikolai.meme.

Buying and Selling NikolAI

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00047994 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,721.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NikolAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NikolAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NikolAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.