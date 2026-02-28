Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 44,827 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $189,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,677.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $277.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $281.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

