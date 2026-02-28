Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 6,332.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,387 shares during the period. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF makes up about 0.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.93% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VBIL stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

