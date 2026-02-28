New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NMFC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. LSV Asset Management grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,986,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,589,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 115,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,038,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 443,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 385,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $12,326,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.
The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.
