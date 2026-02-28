Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 532,997 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the January 29th total of 875,652 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ncc Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $1.88 on Friday. Ncc Group has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

About Ncc Group

NCC Group is a global cybersecurity and risk mitigation firm headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of information security services designed to help organizations identify, manage and respond to digital threats. With a focus on ensuring the resilience of critical systems, NCC Group supports clients ranging from multinational enterprises to public sector bodies.

The company’s core offerings include security consulting, penetration testing, vulnerability assessment and managed detection and response (MDR).

