National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$179.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$164.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$191.10.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NA

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA opened at C$190.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$172.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$161.85. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$106.67 and a 12-month high of C$193.71.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about National Bank of Canada

Here are the key news stories impacting National Bank of Canada this week:

Positive Sentiment: Desjardins raised its price target to C$200 and set a “buy” rating, signaling stronger bullish institutional conviction and adding upside to consensus expectations. Desjardins Raises Target

Desjardins raised its price target to C$200 and set a “buy” rating, signaling stronger bullish institutional conviction and adding upside to consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to C$195 and kept an “outperform” stance, which supports investor optimism about earnings resilience. BMO Raises Target

BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to C$195 and kept an “outperform” stance, which supports investor optimism about earnings resilience. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank moved its target to C$202 and maintained an “outperform” view—another major bank upgrade that reinforces sector-level strength. Scotiabank Upgrade

Scotiabank moved its target to C$202 and maintained an “outperform” view—another major bank upgrade that reinforces sector-level strength. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its target to C$200 (market perform) and RBC lifted its target to C$193; both moves add to the cluster of higher targets from large dealers. BayStreet Analyst Summary

Raymond James raised its target to C$200 (market perform) and RBC lifted its target to C$193; both moves add to the cluster of higher targets from large dealers. Positive Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its target to C$193, and Barclays raised its target to C$183 (see below for nuance) — overall more upward pressure on consensus targets. CIBC Raises Target

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its target to C$193, and Barclays raised its target to C$183 (see below for nuance) — overall more upward pressure on consensus targets. Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector note — MoneySense highlights “big gains for Canada’s banks in Q1,” supporting a favorable backdrop for NA shares amid stronger net interest income and trading activity expectations. MoneySense Bank Q1 Note

Macro/sector note — MoneySense highlights “big gains for Canada’s banks in Q1,” supporting a favorable backdrop for NA shares amid stronger net interest income and trading activity expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord raised its target to C$191 but keeps a “hold” — the move narrows uncertainty but doesn’t signal a clear buy-case; impact is mixed. Canaccord Update

Canaccord raised its target to C$191 but keeps a “hold” — the move narrows uncertainty but doesn’t signal a clear buy-case; impact is mixed. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies set a new target at C$172 and TD at C$182 (and Barclays’ C$183 sits below the recent market price), which could cap upside and add selling pressure from investors focused on target/price gaps. Jefferies Target TD Target

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.