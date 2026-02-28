National Bank Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$94.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$87.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.42.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Exchange Income
Exchange Income Trading Down 0.5%
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of C$929.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Headlines Impacting Exchange Income
Here are the key news stories impacting Exchange Income this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised targets sharply (buy/outperform ratings), signaling upgraded earnings/valuation expectations — Ventum Financial raised its target to C$135.00. Ventum Financial target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Raymond James reiterated a positive/strong‑buy view and lifted its target to C$125.00, supporting upside sentiment. Raymond James forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada bumped its target to C$133.00 and holds an outperform — another institutional endorsement that increases buy‑side conviction. RBC target raise
- Positive Sentiment: TD Securities raised its target to C$125.00 and maintained a buy view, adding to the cluster of mid‑to‑high‑C$120 targets. TD Securities target
- Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial increased its target to C$125.00 (outperform), matching other dealer upgrades and reinforcing consensus upside. National Bank target
- Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark lifted its target to C$125.00 (buy), another confirmation of broad analyst momentum. ATB Cormark target
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its target to C$121.00 (outperform), and Canaccord increased to C$116.00 (buy) — both support the upward re‑rating narrative. Scotiabank / Canaccord coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Several media posts aggregated these analyst notes (BayStreet / ticker reports), amplifying visibility but not adding new fundamental data. Aggregated reports
- Negative Sentiment: BMO raised its target to C$100.00 but kept a market‑perform rating — the lone call that implies downside vs. current levels and provides a cautionary counterpoint. BMO target raise (market perform)
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.