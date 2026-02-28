National Bank Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$94.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$87.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.42.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$108.68 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$45.00 and a 1 year high of C$111.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$93.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of C$6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of C$929.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.

