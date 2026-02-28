Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.84 and traded as low as GBX 73. Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 74, with a volume of 22,325 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Naked Wines in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 150.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Naked Wines
Naked Wines Stock Performance
Naked Wines (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (4.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Jack Pailing purchased 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, with a total value of £12,099. Company insiders own 17.08% of the company’s stock.
About Naked Wines
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Naked Wines
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.