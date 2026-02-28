Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.84 and traded as low as GBX 73. Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 74, with a volume of 22,325 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Naked Wines in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 150.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Naked Wines (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (4.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jack Pailing purchased 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, with a total value of £12,099. Company insiders own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

