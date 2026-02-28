Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Keith Emery Sells 899 Shares of Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) SVP Keith Emery sold 899 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.53, for a total transaction of $343,894.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.1%

Murphy USA stock opened at $390.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.38. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.23 and a twelve month high of $523.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 75.75% and a net margin of 2.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enhancing Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q2 2027 estimate sharply to $7.21 from $5.97, and nudged Q1 2026 to $2.86 from $2.81 — a sign of stronger expected results in those periods that could support short‑term earnings momentum.

Zacks raised its Q2 2027 estimate sharply to $7.21 from $5.97, and nudged Q1 2026 to $2.86 from $2.81 — a sign of stronger expected results in those periods that could support short‑term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating on MUSA and left the consensus full‑year EPS context largely intact (Market consensus ~ $26.45), so analysts are cautious rather than bullish or bearish overall.

Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating on MUSA and left the consensus full‑year EPS context largely intact (Market consensus ~ $26.45), so analysts are cautious rather than bullish or bearish overall. Neutral Sentiment: Insider transaction: Renee Bacon sold 2,844 shares of MUSA. The sale is small relative to market cap and not flagged as company guidance—worth noting but not necessarily a material negative. Renee Bacon Sells 2,844 Shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Insider transaction: Renee Bacon sold 2,844 shares of MUSA. The sale is small relative to market cap and not flagged as company guidance—worth noting but not necessarily a material negative. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term and medium‑term EPS forecasts: Q1 2027 cut sharply to $5.75 (from $7.01); Q3 2027 to $6.71 (from $6.91); Q4 2027 to $6.98 (from $7.25 previously on a related note); Q4 2026 to $6.97 (from $7.11); Q3 2026 to $6.82 (from $6.97); Q2 2026 to $7.31 (from $7.41); and lowered FY2026 and FY2027 (FY2027 to $26.64 from $27.14). These downward revisions signal weaker near‑term earnings expectations that could weigh on the stock if the company’s operations or macro pressures persist.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

