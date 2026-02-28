Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Major Shareholder Mike Zoi Sells 5,059 Shares

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mike Zoi sold 5,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $17,807.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,403,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,038.72. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, February 27th, Mike Zoi sold 9,603 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $35,627.13.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Mike Zoi sold 9,362 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $33,515.96.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Mike Zoi sold 8,960 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $32,435.20.

On Monday, February 23rd, Mike Zoi sold 48,909 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $175,583.31.

On Friday, February 20th, Mike Zoi sold 4,959 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $16,315.11.

MSGM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 66,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,236. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

MSGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company’s core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

